Hiker dies in Grand Canyon National Park amid triple-digit heat

A backpacker died in Grand Canyon National Park over the Labor Day weekend.

Park officials said Delphine Martinez, 59, was on a multi-day backpacking trip when she became disoriented and lost consciousness on Sunday. People on the trip with Martinez attempted resuscitation efforts but were unsuccessful.

The park stated that temperatures within the inner canyon were well over 100 degrees on Sunday.

The hot temperatures are expected to continue for the next couple of weeks. An "Excessive Heat Warning" is in effect.

People are encouraged to avoid hiking between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., which is when the temperature is usually at its highest.

Martinez was the second hiker to die this week in Arizona. A man in his 20s died amid triple-digit heat while hiking near Phoenix on Monday. Others in his group had to be rescued after suffering from heat exhaustion, authorities said.