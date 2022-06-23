Hochul to call special session after Supreme Court strikes down gun law

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will call a special legislative session to promote gun safety in the state.

The announcement followed the Supreme Court's decision to strike down a New York law that required people to apply for a license and show a need to carry a firearm.

The court ruled the law violated the Second and 14th Amendments.

Hochul decried the decision.

"Shocking, absolutely shocking that they have taken away our right to have reasonable restrictions," she said.

Hochul said her office has been in contact with state lawmakers about a special session. She added that the dates are still being sorted out.

"Everyone wants a little bit of time to digest this, but I will say we are not powerless in this situation. We're not going to cede our rights that easily," she said.

Hochul added she has been prepared for the decision and has a strategy to enact new gun safety laws.

"We have language we'd like to now enact into law," she said. "We'll be sharing that with the leaders."