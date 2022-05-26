Watch
Horse in Florida rescued after falling into pond

CNN Newsource
Posted at 10:35 AM, May 26, 2022
A horse in Florida is back on solid ground after falling into a pond.

Ricardo Alonzo said he was scared to see his horse Daisy like that as he arrived at the ranch.

"The pond that's here is probably 10 to 15 feet deep," Davie Fire Rescue Batt. Chief Aneel Mehra said. "It had a very deep shoreline and the horse unable to get out."

Unable to get out on her own, first responders, along with Alonzo, got to work.

It took them several hours to get Daisy out of the water.

"The horse was able to gather herself and had enough energy to basically self extricate from the pond and only had minor injuries," Mehra said.

The mare was checked out and treated by a vet.

Officials said she was in good shape, and then she was reunited with her young offspring.

