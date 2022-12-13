Watch Now
Horses rescued after falling through ice in Montana

Amber Countryman provided us with this video of 4 horses being rescued after falling through the ice.
Posted at 3:03 PM, Dec 13, 2022
KALISPELL, Mont. (KPAX) – Four horses were rescued after falling through an icy pond in Montana.

The South Kalispell Fire Department was called out to a property last week after someone noticed that the horses fell through the ice.

In a post on Facebook, the fire department was able to save the horses with the help of firefighters, animal control officers, staff from Rebecca Farm and several neighbors.

The animals were then transported to a medical facility to receive care.

This story was originally reported on kpax.com.

