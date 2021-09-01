Hurricane Ida: Parts of New Orleans could get power Wednesday, other areas may have to wait weeks

Roughly a million customers in Louisiana remain without electricity, and officials believe it could take days or weeks to restore power to areas in the state hardest hit by Hurricane Ida.

However, according to a press release on Tuesday, the company that provides electricity to the New Orleans area believes power could be restored to parts of the city by the late evening hours on Wednesday.

Entergy New Orleans says it is currently determining between the best of two options to provide power to the most critical infrastructure in the region — hospitals, nursing homes and first responders. The company warned that "restoration will vary by parish and neighborhood based on local transmission and distribution damage."

Entergy has already noted that some customers in the state could be without electricity for as long as three weeks, CBS News reports.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned that cleanup and electricity restoration could take days or even weeks, noting that the recovery process would be a "marathon, not a sprint."

He also urged those who had evacuated to stay away from their homes.

"If you have already evacuated, do not return here or elsewhere in Southeast Louisiana until the Office of Emergency Preparedness tells you it is ready to receive you," Edwards said. "The schools are not open, businesses are not open, the hospitals are slammed, there's not water in your home, and there's not going to be electricity. So let's get you where you can be safe and somewhat comfortable."

As of Wednesday morning, the death toll from Ida remains at four. On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported that a man drowned while attempting to drive through floodwaters. Another person was killed in Ascension Parish on Sunday by a falling tree. On early Tuesday morning, two were killed and seven injured when flooding caused a stretch of highway to collapse in southern Mississippi.

Edwards said Tuesday that he expected the death toll to rise as recovery efforts continue.

As of Tuesday morning, Ida, now a tropical depression, was located above Kentucky and West Virginia. The system will continue to move northeast, bringing heavy rains to central and eastern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey and Connecticut in the coming days.