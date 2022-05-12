Watch
Hyundai to set build $7 billion plant in Georgia

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - The Hyundai logo shines off the grille of an unsold vehicle at a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo.
Posted at 3:31 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 17:31:38-04

ATLANTA (AP) — South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group is expected to announce it will build a massive electric vehicle plant near Savannah, Georgia.

The announcement is expected to happen next week when President Joe Biden visits South Korea, according to a U.S. official with knowledge of the deal.

Georgia sources say that the company will invest more than $7 billion and hire as many as 8,500 employees.

The U.S. official and the others spoke on condition of anonymity, citing a lack of authorization to comment.

Biden will travel to South Korea on May 20. His trip will also include a stop in Japan.

In addition to addressing economic issues, the White House said Biden will use the trip to advance the administration's "rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

