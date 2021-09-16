Indiana UPS driver who nearly struck kids getting off school bus charged

An Indiana UPS driver who nearly struck kids while getting off the school bus last week in Hancock County has been charged.

On Thursday morning, prosecutors charged William Bullock, of Avon, with passing a school bus when the arm signal is extended, according to online court records.

On Sept. 9, Kelley Beal said she panicked as she watched a UPS driver come within inches of hitting three of her children getting off the school bus.

"I saw what was going to happen, and I just did everything that I possibly could to stop it," Beal said. "I, you know, I ran as fast as I could. I screamed as loud as I can so I hardly had a voice this morning. So, I don't know how I could have yelled any louder."

UPS truck passes school bus

WRTV reached out to UPS Thursday morning for a response after a charge was filed. A spokesperson said they would have a response by 5 p.m. Thursday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Bullock told a McCordsville Police Department officer he "lost focus for a second and thought the school bus was pulled over to the right side of the roadway with its hazards on" and apologized to another person "27 times."

"Mr. Bullock did state he passed the stop arm on the school bus," the affidavit read. "Mr. Bullock advised he felt sick from the incident because he had been driving for 34 years and he had never done this before."

She said thankfully, her oldest pulled his siblings back out of the way, and the driver stopped just in time.

“I don't think that he really ever heard me. I think what stopped him was seeing the kids there on the bus,” Beal said.

Beal is trying to stay positive, knowing things could be a lot different.

“I don't know how I would be today if, you know, I lost one, two, three of my four children,” Beal said.

Her message to the driver of the UPS driver: “I just hope that he realizes what could have been and that he, and everyone else, you know, that is driving, or drives, or living or is driving on the road knows to you know, we need to wake up pay attention."

Beal said she’s thankful for the video hoping anyone who sees it will pay better attention to the road.

“I don't know how much closer you can get to a very serious tragedy," she said. "We don't normally see something like this caught on video. So you know, use it, take it, open your eyes, pay attention, know where you're going isn’t you know worth any life including your own.”

Kelsey Anderson and Andrew Smith at WRTV first reported this story.