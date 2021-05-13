Israel air and ground troops attacking in Gaza Strip, reports say

JERUSALEM — Israel Defense Forces says its troops on the ground and in the air are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip, according to a tweet sent by their official account Thursday afternoon.

During the day, Israel had said it was massing troops along the Gaza frontier and calling up 9,000 reservists ahead of a possible ground invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory.

IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 13, 2021

Egyptian mediators rushed to Israel for cease-fire efforts but showed no signs of progress.

The stepped-up fighting came as communal violence in Israel erupted for a fourth night. Jewish and Arab mobs clashed in the flashpoint town of Lod.

The fighting took place despite a bolstered police presence ordered by the nation’s leaders.

The four-day burst of violence is the most intense fighting Israel has ever had with Hamas. It has also sparked the worst Jewish-Arab violence inside Israel in decades.