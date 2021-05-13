Watch
Israel air and ground troops attacking in Gaza Strip, reports say

Hatem Moussa/AP
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Weary Palestinians are somberly marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, as Hamas and Israel traded more rockets and airstrikes and Jewish-Arab violence raged across Israel. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
Posted at 3:50 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 17:50:18-04

JERUSALEM — Israel Defense Forces says its troops on the ground and in the air are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip, according to a tweet sent by their official account Thursday afternoon.

During the day, Israel had said it was massing troops along the Gaza frontier and calling up 9,000 reservists ahead of a possible ground invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory.

Egyptian mediators rushed to Israel for cease-fire efforts but showed no signs of progress.

The stepped-up fighting came as communal violence in Israel erupted for a fourth night. Jewish and Arab mobs clashed in the flashpoint town of Lod.

The fighting took place despite a bolstered police presence ordered by the nation’s leaders.

The four-day burst of violence is the most intense fighting Israel has ever had with Hamas. It has also sparked the worst Jewish-Arab violence inside Israel in decades.

