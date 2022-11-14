Jeff Bezos says he'll spread wealth to charities

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos told CNN that he plans to give away most of his wealth, which is estimated at $171 billion. According to Forbes, Bezos is the second-wealthiest person in the world, behind Elon Musk.

Bezos announced while participating in an interview alongside his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. It was the first time they have been interviewed together. She is helping to direct the money to programs.

“The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way,” he told CNN. “It’s not easy. Building Amazon was not easy. It took a lot of hard work, a bunch of very smart teammates, hard-working teammates, and I’m finding — and I think Lauren is finding the same thing — that charity, philanthropy, is very similar.”

Bezos hinted that he wants to be strategic with how his wealth is used.

“There are a bunch of ways that I think you could do ineffective things, too,” he told CNN. “So you have to think about it carefully and you have to have brilliant people on the team.”

Bezos recently announced that musician Dolly Parton has earned a $100 million grant for her charitable endeavors.

Bezos’ ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, has also been generous with her wealth. In recent weeks, she has reportedly donated millions to schools and other charitable organizations.

Forbes lists her as the 30th wealthiest person in the world, with a net worth of $43.6 billion.