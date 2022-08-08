Watch Now
JetBlue, Southwest jets clip near LaGuardia Airport gate

A JetBlue airplane clipped the wing of another jet at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Sunday.

CNN reported that the JetBlue airplane’s left wingtip struck the right wingtip of a Southwest Airlines plane that was parked at an adjacent gate.

The Federal Aviation Administration was not guiding the aircraft on the ground at the time of the incident, the FAA told CNN.

No injuries were reported.

"We are aware that an aircraft belonging to another airline came in contact with a portion of the wing of a Southwest Airlines aircraft that was parked at a gate at New York's LaGuardia Airport," Southwest Airlines said in a statement to CNN. "There were no Crew Members or Passengers onboard at the time and the aircraft is now out of service to allow our Teams to make necessary repairs."

