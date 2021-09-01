Watch
Joe Rogan says he tested positive for COVID-19

Gregory Payan/AP
Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before UFC 211. ( AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Joe Rogan
Posted at 4:06 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 18:11:42-04

Joe Rogan announced on Instagram that he tested positive for COVID-19 and felt "run down."

The podcast host and MMA commentator said he separated from his family after he started feeling sick Saturday night.

"Throughout the night I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on," Rogan said.

Rogan got tested for COVID-19 the next morning, and got a positive result, he said.

He said he tried a variety of treatments including monoclonal antibodies and ivermectin.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns against using ivermectin, an antiparasitic, to treat COVID-19.

"Taking large doses of this drug is dangerous and can cause serious harm," the FDA says.

Rogan said he is now feeling good.

"Crazy times we’re living in, but a wonderful, heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling us out so quickly and easily," Rogan said.

Rogan has faced criticism for his controversial remarks about COVID-19. In the past, he said young, healthy people did not need to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He also said "vaccine passports" were a step toward dictatorship.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor, was asked on NBC's Today about Rogan's comments. He said young, healthy individuals do not live in a vacuum and "are propagating the outbreak" if they don't get vaccinated.

