Josh Duggar granted release as he awaits child porn trial

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar will be released as he awaits trial on charges that he downloaded and possessed child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Christy Comstock on Wednesday ordered Duggar confined to the home of family friends who have agreed to serve as custodians during his release.

The judge barred Duggar from any Internet-accessible devices.

Comstock also added that Duggar could only have contact with his children while his wife is present, and he cannot be around any other minors, including other family members.

Prosecutors say in May 2019, Duggar possessed the material, which depicted the sexual abuse of children under 12.

Duggar starred on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

He was indicted on the federal child pornography charges on Friday.

According to The Associated Press, Duggar has pleaded not guilty.