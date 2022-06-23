Watch Now
Judge approves $1B+ deal in deadly Florida condo collapse

Gerald Herbert/AP
FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file photo, rescue personnel work at the remains of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Fla.
Posted at 9:41 AM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 11:41:45-04

MIAMI (AP) — A judge has given final approval to a settlement of more than $1 billion for victims of the collapse of a Florida beachfront condominium.

Ninety-eight people died when the 12-story Champlain Towers South suddenly collapsed.

It was one of the deadliest building failures in U.S. history.

The decision by Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman on Thursday comes one day before the one-year anniversary of the disaster in the Miami suburb of Surfside.

Most of the money will go to people who lost family members.

About $100 million is earmarked for legal fees, and $96 million set aside for owners of the building's 136 units.

A definitive cause of the collapse has not been determined. However, surviving residents said the building had shown signs of destruction and disrepair.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
