Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Justice Department charges Russian oligarch, dismantles cybercrime operation

department of justice DOJ
Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
department of justice DOJ
Posted at 9:09 AM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 11:09:23-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Justice Department says it has charged a Russian oligarch with sanctions and that officials have taken down a cybercrime operation controlled by a Russian military intelligence agency.

The actions were announced at a news conference Wednesday with Attorney General Merrick Garland and other officials.

The case against Konstantin Malofeyev accuses him of trying to evade earlier Treasury Department sanctions by seeking to secretly acquire media organizations across Europe.

Malofeyev reportedly provided financing to Russians who promoted separatism in Crimea.

Officials also seized millions of dollars they say are traceable to the sanction violations.

"The Justice Department will continue to use all of its authorities to hold accountable Russian oligarchs and others who seek to evade U.S. sanctions," Garland said Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere