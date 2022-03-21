King of Reggaetón, Daddy Yankee announces retirement

The King of Reggaetón, Daddy Yankee is hanging up the mic.

The Puerto Rico native announced his retirement in a video statement posted on his website and social media.

In Spanish, Daddy Yankee, whose real name is Ramón Ayala, compared his career to a marathon and said he finally reached the “finish line,” referring to his retirement.

Ayala also announced he will be releasing one last album, “Legendaddy” on March 24.

He will also go on one last tour, titled “La Última Vuelta” or “The Last Ride” in English, with stops in the U.S., Mexico and South America.

“The Big Boss” as he calls himself, is only 45 years old and a father of three.

He began his career in Puerto Rico in 1992 and made headlines around the world when he released the reggaetón classic “Gasolina” in 2004.

He was named one of the 100 Most Influential in the World by Time Magazine in 2006 and became the first Latino artist to reach the number 1 spot on Spotify in 2017.

In his video, Ayala said, “people said I made this genre global, but it was you all who gave me the key to open the doors to make this genre so big.”

