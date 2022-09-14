Koh-i-noor diamond featured on the queen's crown has troubling history

As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II's death, some people are noting the British empire's troubling past.

The Koh-i-noor diamond, which is featured on one of the royal crowns, is a reminder of that past.

It was reportedly unearthed in what is now India in the 13th Century.

Over the course of centuries, the crown changed hands as different rulers conquered the land.

Britain reportedly acquired the diamond after it annexed Punjab in 1849. According to NBC News, Maharaja Duleep Singh, who was 11 years old at the time, signed the Treaty of Lahore, which stipulated that the diamond would go to the queen of England.

The BBC reports that the 105.6-carat diamond is set in a crown last worn by Queen Elizabeth II's mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

It's unclear who will get the crown next. NBC News reports that royal experts say the crown may eventually be returned or it could be given to Camilia, the new queen consort.