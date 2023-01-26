Watch Now
Lakers’ LeBron James closes in on all-time scoring record

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, center, shoots as San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop, left, and center Jakob Poeltl defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Posted at 7:44 AM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 09:44:26-05

After nearly two decades in the NBA, LeBron James is about to become the league’s all-time leading scorer.

After scoring 20 points in the Lakers’ 113-104 win over the Spurs Wednesday night, James sits 158 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 points during his two-decade career with the Bucks and Lakers.

One game earlier, James became the first player in NBA history to score at least 40 points in a game against all 30 NBA teams. It was the 69th time James has scored 40 or more in a game.

While both players had lengthy careers, James is about to become the league’s scoring leader while playing fewer games. He has played 155 fewer games than Abdul-Jabbar.

Given James averages 27.2 points a game, he is on pace to set the record Feb. 7 against Oklahoma City.

If you want to track James’ progress toward the record, click here.

Top 5 NBA scorers (as of Jan. 26, 2023)

  1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387)
  2. LeBron James (38,230)
  3. Karl Malone (36,928)
  4. Kobe Bryant (33,643)
  5. Michael Jordan (32,292)
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
