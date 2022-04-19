Watch
Man arrested for fatal stabbing of 15-year-old girl at California high school

Posted at 7:52 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 09:52:47-04

A man has been arrested for the stabbing death of a 15-year-old student at Stagg High School in Stockton, California.

Police believe Anthony Gray, 52, may have attacked the girl at random. However, they are still investigating whether there was they had any connection prior to the attack.

Authorities say Gray entered the school through a gate and attacked the teenager before security and staff members intervened.

The girl died at a local hospital.

Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on a murder charge.

