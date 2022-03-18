Watch
March Madness: Fewer than 200 perfect brackets left

Darron Cummings/AP
A basketball sits on the court during overtime in a college basketball game between Saint Peter's and Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 5:42 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 19:42:30-04

Upsets in the NCAA men's basketball tournament ruined a lot of people's brackets.

After the first full day of games, only 192 perfect brackets remained, the NCAA said.

The NCAA is tracking more than 20 million brackets from the four major online bracket contests— ESPN, Yahoo, CBS and the Men's Bracket Challenge Game.

Thursday's major upsets included No. 15 Saint Peters over No. 2 Kentucky and No. 12 New Mexico State's win over No. 5 UConn.

Despite the upsets, fans appear to be doing better than they did in 2021 at this point.

The NCAA says after the first day of games in 2021, there were only 121 perfect brackets left.

