Mental health less a priority for employers these days, experts say

Posted at 12:40 PM, Jun 02, 2022
Workplaces worldwide made efforts to prioritize mental health at the onset of the pandemic. Many companies are now starting to roll back on those efforts two years later, a survey from headspace health found.

Just 25% of employees said their workplace still focused on mental health. Meanwhile, a survey from the American Psychological Association found there is still a significant need for resources.

About 60% of employees reported experiencing negative impacts of work-related stress.

“We definitely don't want to see that fade back into the shadows,” said Dennis P. Stolle, a senior director of applied psychology at the APA. “It's a critically important issue, and it sends the wrong message to employees if companies begin to pull back from an emphasis on employee well-being.”

As an employee, he said, the biggest thing you can do to advocate for mental health resources is provide feedback to your employer.

“Some employers may be at a loss as to what should they actually do,” he said. “The science is clear in the peer-reviewed literature that good employee psychological well-being leads to factors like higher levels of employee engagement, more innovation, higher levels of team performance and all of that ultimately contributes to higher financial returns.”

