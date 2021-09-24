Watch
MMA fighter Jon Jones arrested in Las Vegas

Michael Wyke/AP
Jon Jones goes through his pre-fight routine in the ring before a light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Posted at 2:31 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 16:31:32-04

Former UFC light heavyweight Jon Jones was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to online jail records, Jones is facing a domestic violence charge. He's also accused of causing damage to a vehicle.

His bail is set at $8,000.

TMZ reports that Jones was arrested at a resort on The Strip Friday morning.

Jones was in Las Vegas for a Hall of Fame ceremony. His fight with Alexander Gustafsson was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame Thursday night.

This is not Jones' first run-in with the law. He pleaded guilty to his second DWI in 2020, according to KOB 4, an NBC affiliate in Albuquerque, where Jones trains.

Jones has not fought since February 2020. He has said he is bulking up to eventually fight as a heavyweight.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
