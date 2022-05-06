Nantucket residents approve measure to allow women to go topless at beaches

Nantucket is one step closer to allowing women to go topless at all its beaches.

The Boston Globe reported that residents on the Massachusetts island passed the Gender Equality on Beaches bylaw amendment with a 327-242 vote at their annual town meeting Tuesday.

The measure, which was first introduced by sex educator Dorothy Stover in February, states that "In order to promote equality for all persons, any person shall be allowed to be topless on any public or private beach within the town of Nantucket," according to Forbes.

Stover pointed out that only men can go topless on the towns beaches, and have been able to do so for the past 90 years.

If a woman is caught topless, she could be fined up to $300 and sentenced of up to three years in prison, ABC News affiliate WCVB reported.

The media outlets reported that in order for it to become a law, it has to be passed by the state attorney general’s office.