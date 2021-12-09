Nebraska hosting first-ever all-girls high school wrestling tournaments

High school girls in Nebraska can now compete on a team of their own if they want to wrestle.

According to WOWT, for the first time ever, the state is hosting high school wrestling tournaments for girls.

The Grand Island Independent reported that in 2009, Brittney Taylor became the first girl to medal at the Nebraska state tournament.

But she had to wrestle boys.

She is now coaching an all-girls team, WOWT reported.

Statewide there are 25 teams and 166 female wrestlers

The Nebraska School Activities Associated says the inaugural championships will be from Feb. 18-19 in Omaha.