New Hampshire to sell at-home COVID tests at state liquor stores

David Dermer/AP
FILE - At-home COVID-19 test kits (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
Faith Terreri
Posted at 5:32 PM, Jan 27, 2022
People in New Hampshire will soon be able to buy an at-home COVID-19 test at state liquor stores.

New Hampshire Gov. Christopher Sununu said the state has secured 1 million tests that will be sold at cost.

"So effectively we will buy them for a certain price," he said. "We will put them on the shelves and sell them for that exact same price, approximately in the $13 range."

Sununu said federal dollars were used to purchase the tests, which will be in about 80 stores across the state.

He expects those stores to get the at-home tests within the next couple of weeks.

In New Hampshire, hard liquor is only sold in state-run liquor stores. Beer and wine can beer be purchased at supermarkets.

