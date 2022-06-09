New lawsuit filed over Texas trans family investigations

Three Texas families with transgender children are suing the state over its investigations into them over gender-confirming treatment the youths have received.

The lawsuit filed on Wednesday is the latest challenge over the state looking into such treatments as child abuse. The lawsuit also asks a Texas judge to block similar investigations against other members of an LGBTQ advocacy group.

The lawsuit comes a little over a month after the Texas Supreme Court allowed the state to investigate such treatments while ruling in favor of one family being investigated.

The latest challenge, brought by Lambda Legal and the American Civil Liberties Union, seeks a new broad order against the investigations. “If it takes a court ruling to ensure that the law protects families who lead with love in support of transgender Texans, so be it.” Brian K. Bond, executive director of PFLAG National, said in a statement.