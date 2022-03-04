NYC to lift school mask rules, vaccine mandates for dining

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is lifting mandates requiring masks in public schools and proof of vaccination to dine in restaurants or enter entertainment, sports and cultural venues.

Mayor Eric Adams said Friday from Times Square that while the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, he is confident that it is now safe to send children to school unmasked.

The mayor last weekend said he was considering lifting the mandates if infections and hospitalizations continued a downward trend.

New York City reports a test positive rate of 1.65% over the last seven days. More than 86% of people eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine have gotten at least one dose, according to the city's health department.

Individual businesses can still decide to keep mandates in place if they choose, but the city will no longer be required to check vaccine cards.

Friday's decision comes days after the state had lifted its mask mandate in schools and left the decision with local officials.