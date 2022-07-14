Oregon football player dies after falling at lake recreational area

Spencer Webb, a tight end for the Oregon Ducks football team, has died.

According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office, Webb fell and struck his head at a recreation area west of Triangle Lake.

"Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him," the sheriff's office stated.

Authorities said the fall appears to be accidental and there is no evidence of foul play.

The area is known for its natural rocks that form slides.

Oregon's head football coach paid tribute to Webb on Twitter.

"So full of life in every moment of the day," Dan Lanning said. "Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!"

Webb was 22 years old.