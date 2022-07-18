Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities in Indiana say at least four people are dead, including the shooter, and two others have been injured after a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall food court on Sunday.

Police say the shooter was killed by an armed civilian inside the mall's food court.

No information about the civilian has been released.

The suspect's identity has also not been released at this time.

According to Greenwood Police Chief James Ison, two people have been transported from the scene to Eskenazi Hospital.

At a press conference, Ison said the shooter was killed after an armed civilian witnessed the shooting and returned fire. The civilian is cooperating with officials.

Ison said Johnson County Bomb Squad is on the scene after finding a backpack left at the food court bathrooms.

At the press briefing, IMPD Asst. Chief Chris Bailey said there is no ongoing threat to public safety and they are not looking for anyone at this time.

According to IMPD, there will be a reunification scene for families at 736 Loews Boulevard in Greenwood.

There is currently no active ongoing threat, according to IMPD. They are methodically going through the mall to locate any people with injuries and to locate anything that may give answers.

"This tragedy hits at the core of our community," Mayor Mark Myers said in a statement on Facebook. "Please offer your prayers to the victims and our first responders."

