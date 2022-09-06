Power prices jump to highest since 2020 amid western heatwave

Power prices in states like California and other western states have seen dramatic increases that have jumped to highs not seen since 2020.

Tuesday's high prices jumped to levels not seen since the power grid operator in California imposed rotating outages in Aug. 2020, Reuters reported.

A tough heatwave has stuck around in multiple western states leaving drought to wreak havoc on areas.

California's Independent System Operator (ISO) has urged residents to cut their power usage during late afternoons and early evenings.

