Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

President Biden announces bid for second term

The 2024 election could be a potentially rare rematch between a former president and sitting president.
President Biden announces bid for second term
Andrew Harnik/AP
President Biden announces bid for second term
Posted at 4:24 AM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 06:33:06-04

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he is running for a second term, putting an end to any rumors that he might not run. 

Biden, 80, is already the first octogenarian president. If he were to serve a full second term, he would be 86 years old, which is nine years older than Ronald Reagan was when he left office. 

The 2024 election could also be a potentially rare rematch between a former president and sitting president. Former President Donald Trump is considered the frontrunner among Republican hopefuls, according to recent polling.

In making his official announcement, Biden released a video called “Let’s Finish the Job.” 

“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours,” Biden said in his campaign announcement. “That’s why I’m running for reelection”

SEE MORE: Florida Gov. DeSantis in Japan ahead of expected US presidential bid

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere