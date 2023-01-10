Prices for goods purchased online continue to drop

December marked the fourth consecutive month that items purchased online cost less, according to data released by Adobe Analytics.

According to Adobe Analytics, prices for goods purchased online in December were 1.6% cheaper than in 2021. While groceries continue to see steep cost increases, purchasing electronics, toys and appliances was cheaper.

The data indicated that the cost of electronics dropped 12.05% from the prior year. Toys declined 7.1%, while appliances dropped 2%.

Groceries purchased online, however, jumped 13%, the data indicated.

Adobe Analytics does not adjust changes in prices for inflation.