Reports: Second journalist dies while covering World Cup in Qatar

Posted at 2:46 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 16:46:41-05

A Qatari newspaper is reporting the death of a second journalist who was covering the FIFA World Cup.

The Gulf Times — based in Doha — reported Saturday that Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam "died suddenly" while covering the event. The circumstances surrounding his death remained unclear.

The news comes days after American journalist Grant Wahl died while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48-years-old.

