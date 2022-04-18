At least 7 dead after Russian missile strike Lviv

LVIV, Ukraine — Meanwhile, 13 people died in other cities across Ukraine, including Kyiv and Kharkiv, after they were hit by shelling over the weekend.

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Lviv says Russian missiles hit the western city, killing at least seven people.

Eleven people were hurt, including a child.

The attack came as Moscow’s troops step up strikes on infrastructure in preparation for an all-out assault on the east.

Three of Monday's strikes hit military infrastructure facilities and one struck a tire shop.

The regional governor said emergency teams were putting out fires caused by the strikes.

The strikes occurred as the country was bracing for an all-out Russian assault in eastern Ukraine.

Lviv has seen only sporadic strikes during almost two months of war.

Plumes of thick, black smoke were rising over the city after explosions.