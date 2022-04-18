Watch
NewsNational NewsRussia-Ukraine War

Actions

Missile strikes World Central Kitchen site in Ukraine

Russia Ukraine War
Felipe Dana/AP
Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Russia Ukraine War
Posted at 2:45 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 16:46:29-04

World Central Kitchen reported that one of its sites in Kharkiv, Ukraine, was struck by a missile over the weekend, injuring four of its personnel.

The organization’s CEO Nate Mook reported that the missile did a “tremendous amount of damage.” Mook said no one from within the organization’s partner kitchen was killed by the attack.

Mook added that the missile attack was in a residential community.

On Monday, drivers for the organization were nearby another missile attack, this time in Lviv, Mook said. The attack reportedly killed seven civilians.

“Nobody should face this terror,” Mook said following the attack in Lviv.

World Central Kitchen has been on the ground in both Ukraine and surrounding nations providing meals for refugees and those in need of food.

One of the areas served by World Central Kitchen is Bucha, where the Ukrainian government estimates that hundreds of civilians were killed by Russian forces.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere