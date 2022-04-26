Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

Russia has been removed as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey.

The tournament was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. The International Ice Hockey Federation cites “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans” for the decision.

It was the latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports in the fallout from the country’s war on Ukraine. Ice hockey's decision comes one day after Russia's signature annual international figure skating competition was pulled.

The IIHF previously announced a suspension of all Russian and Belarusian teams from international events until further notice.

“The IIHF is not a political entity and cannot influence the decisions being taken over the war in Ukraine,” said IIHF President Luc Tardif. “We nevertheless have a duty of care to all of our members and participants and must therefore do all we can to ensure that we are able to operate our events in a safe environment for all teams taking part in the IIHF World Championship program.”