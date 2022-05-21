Watch
Zelenskyy says Ukraine demands Russia be held responsible for financial damage to his country

Bernat Armangue/AP
Villagers queue to buy cigarettes and bread from a peddler in the village of Staryi Saltiv, east Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. The village formerly occupied by Russian forces is back under Ukrainian control, albeit very close to the front line and under constant shelling. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Posted at 8:12 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 22:12:48-04

KYIV, Ukraine -- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy devoted his nightly video address to Ukraine’s demand that Russia be held financially responsible for the damage its forces are inflicting on Ukraine.

Just on Friday, he noted, the Russian army fired a missile at the northeastern Kharkiv region, destroying a cultural center in Lozova, and also hit the cities of Odesa in the south, Poltava in the east and Zhytomyr in the west.

In the eastern Donbas, where the Russian attack has been fiercest, he said Russian troops turned the towns of Rubizhne and Volnovakha into ruins, just as they did with Mariupol, and were trying to do the same with Severodonetsk.

Zelenskyy said Russia should be made to pay for every home, school, hospital and business it destroys. He said a legal mechanism should be created through which everyone who suffered from Russia’s actions would be able to receive compensation.

