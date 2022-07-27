Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Shawn Mendes cancels remaining tour dates to focus on his health

94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Shawn Mendes arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 12:22:39-04

Shawn Mendes announced Wednesday that he is canceling the remainder of his world tour.

"I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away," Mendes said in an Instagram post.

Mendes previously said he was canceling three weeks of his tour to focus on his mental health after hitting a "breaking point." But he stated Wednesday that he needs to take more time to "ground" himself and "come back stronger."

Tour dates were planned through August 2023 across the U.S. and Europe.

While Mendes won't be out on tour, he said he still plans to make music over the next year.

"I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal," he said.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere