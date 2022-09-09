Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Sheriff: 2 deputies killed while attempting to serve warrant in Georgia

Police break up 47-person 'corona party' at New Jersey apartment, charge renter
Jaromir Chalabala
Police break up 47-person 'corona party' at New Jersey apartment, charge renter
Posted at 11:32 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 13:33:01-04

Authorities in Georgia say two people are in custody after two sheriff's deputies were killed Thursday in an Atlanta suburb.

On Thursday, the Cobb County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the deputies "died in the line of duty" while attempting to serve a warrant.

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens told multiple news outlets that at around 7:45 p.m., the deputies showed up at a residence in Marietta to serve a warrant. The deputies knocked on the door and rang the doorbell, but no one answered.

According to the Associated Press, Owens said the deputies had returned to their vehicle when a car pulled up. After getting out of their vehicle, the deputies began talking to the suspect when shots were fired, Owens said.

Owens said the deputies were able to call for help and a SWAT team and other law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene.

According to the NBC affiliate WXIA-TV, an hours-long standoff ensued before the suspects were taken into custody.

The names of the suspects and the deputies have not been released.

Owens said the deputies had both been with the department for more than five years, the Associated Press reported.

Owens said the deputies were serving a warrant for failure to appear on a theft charge by deception, the news outlet reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere