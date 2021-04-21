Sheriff: Deputy in North Carolina who killed man during warrant is on leave

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff says the deputy who shot and killed a man while serving a search warrant has been put on leave pending an investigation.

According to The Associated Press, a deputy shot Andrew Brown Jr.

The shooting occurred while deputies, along with the assistance of another sheriff's office, were serving a warrant at around 8:30 a.m.

Brown's age, nor the races of Brown or the deputy, weren’t immediately clear, The AP reported.

According to WAVY-TV, neighbors reportedly heard multiple shots, but Wooten declined to say during the press conference how many shots were fired.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II did not identify the deputy who fired the shot Wednesday.

He told a news conference that the deputy was wearing a body camera that was on at the time.

District Attorney Andrew Womble said an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation would be thorough and "will not be a rush to judgment."