Menu

Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Ship 'partially refloated,' but still stuck in Suez Canal

items.[0].image.alt
Planet Labs Inc. via AP
ship.jpeg
Posted at 3:52 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 05:52:25-04

Engineers have partially refloated the container ship that is wedged across the Suez Canal.

But the massive ship is still blocking traffic and there are no details about when it might be fully freed.

The canal services firm says the ship was partially refloated after tugboats pushed and pulled while the full moon's tides raised the water level.

Dredgers are also removing mud and sand around the ship.

Satellite images show the vessel's bulbous bow still wedged in the canal's eastern bank.

The skyscraper-sized Ever Given became stuck in the canal last Tuesday and has held up $9 billion in global trade each day.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere