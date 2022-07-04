Mass shooting reported at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill.

A Fourth of July parade was apparently interrupted by gunfire Monday morning in Highland Park, Ill., according to the Chicago Tribune.

The outlet reported multiple people were wounded. Authorities have not given an exact number of casualties as of midday Monday.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that dozens of shots were fired as the parade was about to begin.

“I heard 20 to 25 shots, which were in rapid succession. So it couldn’t have been just a handgun or a shotgun," Miles Zaremski, area resident, told the Sun-Times.

City officials confirmed that the parade was canceled and encouraged people to avoid the area.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker responded to the situation.

"My staff and I are closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park. State police are on the scene and we have made all state resources available to the community. We will continue working with local officials to help those affected," the governor said.

Highland Park is located 26 miles north of Chicago. Multiple surrounding Chicago-area communities are canceling their Fourth of July festivities.

Some Chicago-area residents received a phone text notification that a suspect is still at large, as of midday Monday.

Breaking story will be updated.