Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Sisters in Florida condo collapse buried in same coffin

items.[0].image.alt
Lynne Sladky/AP
Pallbearers carry the casket of Marcus Guara's daughters before a funeral service for the family at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. Guara, his wife Anaely, and daughters Lucia and Emma, died in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in nearby Surfside. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
APTOPIX Building Collapse Miami Guara Funeral
Posted at 1:27 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 15:29:10-04

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The tiny bodies of two young victims of the Florida condo building collapse were buried in the same white casket.

Lucia and Emma Guara were laid to rest Tuesday alongside their parents, Marcus and Anaely Guara.

The four were among at least 46 people killed in the Champlain Towers South building collapse nearly two weeks ago.

On Wednesday, rescuers pulled 10 more victims from the rubble on the 14th day of the search, the Associated Press reported.

Family members attending the service at St. Joseph's Catholic church say "Lulu bear" loved watching "Jeopardy" with her dad, dancing, and doing yoga with her mother.

Her baby sister, Emma, was the princess of the family and enjoyed her dad's piggyback rides.

According to the AP, the hour-long service happened just three blocks from where the Champlain Towers South building collapsed.

The church, which its parking lot could be seen from the condo building, is where Emma was baptized in 2016, and Lucia received her first communion in 2019.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere