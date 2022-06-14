South Texas mayor arrested, accused of bribery, fraud

A South Texas mayor has been arrested after a federal indictment accused him of committing bribery and fraud.

Peñitas Mayor Rodrigo Lopez was arrested Monday as he re-entered the country at the Hidalgo Port of Entry. The two-count indictment accuses Lopez of embezzling from the La Joya Independent School District. From March through August 2018, the district made purchases totaling about $70,000 from a business Lopez runs, the indictment alleges.

Lopez also is accused of offering a bribe to a district employee concerning those purchases. If convicted, Lopez faces up to 10 years in prison per count.