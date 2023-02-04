Watch Now
Southwest to testify before US Senate after mass cancelations

Southwest Airlines will testify before a U.S. Senate panel this month after mass flight cancelations over the holiday season caused outrage among travelers and officials.

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee has asked Southwest's Chief Operating Officer Andrew Watterson to deliver testimony this month on Capitol Hill over the disastrous mass cancelations which stranded holiday travelers across the country sparking reaction from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Watterson will testify before the Senate committee on Thursday Feb. 9.

The budget carrier canceled thousands of flights causing passengers to miss holiday plans and go searching for lost luggage.

