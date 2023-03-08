Spotify makes big update with 'entirely new' home feed

Music streaming platform Spotify will reveal its largest update to the platform in over ten years with an "entirely new" home feed, according to the company's CEO and founder Daniel Ek.

Ek said the feed will be "completely redesigned from the ground up."

The changes are expected to come with an update on Wednesday and the CEO said users will then "see a lot more interactive content."

Ek made the comments on CBS and said it is his hope that users will see Spotify "come alive."

The streaming service said it's the largest update for the platform since the app became available on phones over a decade ago.