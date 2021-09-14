Watch
Stars react to shocking death of Norm Macdonald

Charles Sykes/AP
FILE - Comedian-actor Norm Macdonald appears onstage at The 2012 Comedy Awards in New York on April 28, 2012. Macdonald, a comedian and former cast member on "Saturday Night Live," died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, after a nine-year battle with cancer that he kept private, according to Brillstein Entertainment Partners, his management firm in Los Angeles. He was 61. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)
Posted at 4:48 PM, Sep 14, 2021
Hollywood stars, comedians, and politicians sent their well-wishes after hearing Norm Macdonald died.

The comedian reportedly battled cancer for nine years.

Conan O'Brien said he was "absolutely devastated" after learning of Macdonald's death.

John Stewart said on Twitter that "no one could make you break like Norm Macdonald.

Jim Carrey called Macdonald an "honest and courageous comedy genius."

Sarah Silverman said there was no one like Macdonald.

Bob Dole, who Macdonald famously played on Saturday Night Live, also paid tribute to the late comedian, calling him a great talent.

Canadian Prime Minister also paid tribute to Macdonald, who was born in Canada. He said the world was a much funnier place with Macdonald in it.

Macdonald was 61 years old.

