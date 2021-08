TOKYO — Team USA won another Olympic gold medal in men’s basketball.

The team, led by Kevin Durant, beat France, 87-82.

Durant led all other players with 29 points.

This is the fourth straight Olympic games Team USA has won the gold medal in men’s basketball.

France had beat the American team in their last two meetings, including in the preliminary round in Tokyo.

The game marked the end Gregg Popovich’s commitment as Team USA's head coach.