Appeals Court reinstates restrictive abortion law in Texas

Abortion is once again banned in Texas after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, which is about six weeks into a pregnancy.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a stay of the preliminary injunction for Texas' restriction abortion law.

Texas filed an appeal after a federal judge sided with the Department of Justice and blocked the state's restrictive abortion law.

The Court of Appeals gave the Department of Justice until 5 p.m. Tuesday to respond to Texas' request for a longer stay of the injunction.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claims the lower court judge overstepped his bounds.

"The district court’s injunction violates the separation of powers at every turn," the court filing says.

Clinics reportedly began offering abortions hours after Wednesday's ruling. However, they will need to stop immediately or they will be in violation of the law, which allows citizens to sue anyone who is helping a woman have an abortion.