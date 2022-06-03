Texas authorities say prison bus escapee Gonzalo Lopez may be responsible for ‘five murders’

Missing Leon County prison bus escapee Gonzalo Lopez may be responsible for “five murders,” and Texas Rangers are assisting the Leon County Sheriff’s Office in the case.

That’s according to a social media post from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Southeast Region.

WHAT WE KNOW, per authorities:



*escaped murderer Gonzalo Lopez might be responsible for 5 new murders near Centerville

*concerned relative called authorities after not hearing from household

*Lopez might be driving '99 white Chevy pickup



Just before 9 p.m., the Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported law enforcement officers discovered the bodies of two adults and three children in a residence within the "search perimeter."

A 1999 white Chevrolet Silverado, license plate DPV4520, was missing from the residence. It is believed that the escaped inmate, Gonzalo Lopez, may be driving the vehicle and may be armed. — TDCJ (@TDCJ) June 3, 2022

A news conference is scheduled for "later tonight" in Centerville. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Texas Department of Public Safety are expected to join the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

"It is believed that escaped inmate, Gonzalo Lopez, may be driving the vehicle and may be armed," the TDCJ post said.

This story was originally published by Doug Myers, Todd Unger, Trenton Hooker of KXXV in Central Texas.