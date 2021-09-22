The Fugees to kick off reunion tour

The Fugees are reuniting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their hit album "The Score."

The group, which includes Wyclef Jean, Lauren Hill and Pras Michel, is launching a 12-city tour Wednesday.

"I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world," Hill said.

Their first performance will take place in New York City in support of “Global Citizen Live,” which will air on Sept. 25.

The group will also make stops in cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles, Chicago and Miami. It will conclude with two shows in Africa.

The Fugees dominated the charts in the mid-90s with hits that included, "Killing Me Softly" and "Ready or Not."

Jean, Hill and Michel would eventually go their separate ways to pursue solo careers.